Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia will not permit its airspace or territory to be used for any military action against Iran, Saudi Arabia’s state‑run SPA news agency reported.

During the phone call, the Crown Prince emphasized Riyadh’s support for “efforts that would resolve differences through dialogue" in order to strengthen regional security and stability.

Earlier in the day, according to Reuters, Iranian media reported that Pezeshkian told bin Salman that Tehran welcomes any process “within the framework of international law" that helps prevent war.

The Saudi statement follows a similar declaration from the United Arab Emirates, which said it would not allow its airspace or territorial waters to be used for military operations targeting Iran.

The diplomatic messages come amid growing tensions in the region and uncertainty over US military action against Iran.

President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly warned Iran that the US would hit it hard if its authorities execute anti-regime protesters, again issued a stark warning last Thursday.

“We have a lot of ships going in that direction, just in case. We have a big flotilla going in that direction. And we'll see what happens," Trump said. “We have a big force going toward Iran. I'd rather not see anything happen, but we're watching them very closely."

On Tuesday, during a political rally in Iowa, Trump expressed hope that Iran would make a deal with the US and once again noted that the US has increased its military presence in the Middle East.

“There is another beautiful armada floating beautifully towards Iran right now. So we will see. I hope they make a deal. I hope they make a deal," he stated.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei warned on Monday that the Islamic Republic will deliver a “comprehensive and regret‑inducing" response to any act of aggression.