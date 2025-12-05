The State Prosecutor’s Office filed an indictment in the Be’er Sheva District Court against Rafael Reuveni (22), a city resident, for maintaining connections in recent weeks with an Iranian agent for whom he allegedly carried out tasks in exchange for payment - all while serving in the IDF, Kan News reported.

According to the indictment, several weeks ago an Iranian agent contacted Reuveni via Telegram, offering him various tasks in return for money - and Reuveni agreed.

During their interactions, Reuveni carried out the missions, documented them, and sent the documentation back to the agent via Telegram.

The indictment states that Reuveni filmed videos in a park near his home, documented a bus stop, filmed inside a shopping mall, and provided details about activity at the site. In one instance, he was sent to a supermarket in Be’er Sheva to purchase a pack of cigarettes, hide it in a park together with a 20-shekel bill and a note saying “Go to Jordan.”

In another case, he was sent to Rishon LeZion to check whether a gun had been hidden at a certain location - apparently by another agent - and whether it was real or a toy. After refusing to transfer the gun to another person, he was instructed to move it to another location in exchange for 2,000 shekels. He was also instructed to hide a cellphone at a specific site.

He was asked to provide details about additional people who could potentially be recruited by Iranian intelligence. He was also sent to retrieve a SIM card from a café in Be’er Sheva but was unable to find it. Two days later, the agent asked him to purchase hydrogen peroxide - a task he did not complete.

In total, Reuveni received approximately $2,700 from the agent, transferred into a digital wallet.