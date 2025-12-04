The Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, visited today (Thursday) the “Tel HaShomer” Drafting Center and met the new recruits drafting to the Paratroopers Brigade, as well as those drafting into the Commando and Marom training tracks.

During his visit, the Chief of Staff spoke with the recruits and their families about the importance of their role and their contribution, especially at this time - to safeguarding the security of the State of Israel.

The Chief of Staff expressed his appreciation to the new recruits and noted that serving as a combat soldier in this period demands great strength, and for that they deserve profound appreciation.

Chief of staff Zamir stated: “We are in a unique period in the history of the Jewish people. The State of Israel cannot exist without a strong, alert, and prepared army, that is the foundation of our existence."

"A lot has changed since I enlisted, but one thing remains: the challenges around us. They have always been here, and in the past two years they have intensified and become even more multi-front, from near and far. We are surrounded by enemies, and we, the IDF, are responsible for defending the state. We have excellent tanks and some of the best aircrafts in the world, but above all, we have the people, their spirit and the strength they bring with them.

"Soon you will discover that the group you are joining is made up of the full spectrum of Israeli society, and that is what makes it so strong.

"You are the generation of victory. A generation that has proven itself time and again: through learning, perseverance, camaraderie, courage, and exceptional motivation. A generation that has shown that there is no alternative but to defend ourselves with our own strength.

"We are proud of you. Your motivation to enlist into combat speaks for itself, it is unprecedented, something we have not seen here in years. I wish you great success. You are the future of the IDF,” Zamir concluded.