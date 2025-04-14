The health of Rabbi Meir Mazuz, head of the Kisei Rahamim Yeshiva, took a downturn on Sunday night, his family said.

The family added that Rabbi Mazuz is expected to undergo an additional medical treatment, which carries a risk to his life. Later, sources close to him said that the Rabbi Mazuz is sedated and on a respirator, following a worrying drop in his stats. His condition is very serious, and he is in danger of his life.

As such, leading Torah sages have instructed that a name be added to Rabbi Mazuz's name, and have asked the public to pray for the complete recovery of Rabbi Refael Meir Nissim, son of Kamsana.

Rabbi Mazuz, 80, was admitted to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva earlier this month and discharged, before being readmitted last week. Since then, his health has deteriorated several times.

His condition is now considered serious.

Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, former Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Israel, published an "urgent call" last week, asking the public to pray for Rabbi Mazuz's recovery: "The public is urged to pray and learn for the complete recovery of the Kisei Rahamim Yeshiva dean, who is in need of great Heavenly mercy and who is needed by many."