The haredi parties are expected to support a preliminary reading on Wednesday, voting in favor of a bill aimed at splitting the role of the Attorney General.

In return, the coalition is expected to approve on Monday a proposal to split the bill regarding expanding rabbinical courts' authority in matters of alimony.

The proposal, introduced by MK Simcha Rothman, seeks to divide the Attorney General’s responsibilities into three distinct roles: legal advisor, State Prosecutor, and representative of the state in all judicial forums.

The current Attorney General, Gali Baharav-Miara, opposes the initiative. In a legal opinion submitted to the government during the summer session, she warned: “There is serious concern of personal interests driving support for this proposal among members of Knesset and members of the government under criminal investigation or involved in criminal proceedings, including the Prime Minister himself.”

The bill has already been approved by the Ministerial Committee for Legislation. According to its introductory notes, “This separation is necessary due to institutional and inherent conflicts of interest between the above roles. The Legal Advisor to the Government, in its essence, is meant to advice the government and assist it in advancing its policy within the framework of the law. At the same time, as head of the prosecution, the Attorney General must make decisions regarding investigations and indictments of those suspected of committing crimes, including those same ministers and elected officials, a matter which creates an inherent conflict of interest.”