On Tuesday, the Beitar Illit city council convened a special meeting in a protest tent set up by MK Meir Porush (UTJ) outside the Justice Ministry. The gathering was held to demonstrate support for the opposition to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara’s draft policy concerning haredi conscription.

During the session, the council unanimously approved a resolution calling on the government to expand the city's municipal boundaries.

Mayor Meir Rubinstein opened the meeting by emphasizing the symbolic importance of the location. “We are here in the protest tent set up by Rabbi Meir Porush, representing our rabbis. Every member of the haredi community would want to be here, standing in solidarity with the yeshiva students who uphold the spiritual strength of the people of Israel,” he said.

Rubinstein criticized the current legal situation, stating, “It’s unthinkable that thousands of individuals in Israel are treated as criminals simply for studying Torah. A few years ago, such a scenario would have seemed unimaginable.”

MK Meir Porush expressed gratitude to the participants and condemned the draft policy, saying, “We never imagined we would reach a point where a Jewish state would prevent people from earning a livelihood because of Torah study. Denying parents the ability to provide for their children undermines the foundations of a democratic society.”

Porush also issued a warning about potential consequences if the situation persists. “After 75 years of statehood, it is unacceptable to harshly confront a community of hundreds of thousands. Without a willingness to listen, the situation could escalate into more violent conflict,” he cautioned.