שני תושבי טבריה נאשמים ברצח דניאל אסלן מתוך מצלמות האבטחה

The police announced today (Friday) that they have concluded the investigation into the murder of Daniel Aslan, a 22-year-old former soldier from Kfar Hitim in the Lower Galilee, who was killed last June in Tiberias.

Today, an indictment was filed against three Tiberias residents: Eliav Elmaleh (27) and Michael Korolof (32) for murder with indifference, and Moshe Amos (42) for arson, on suspicion of involvement in the crime.

Avital, Daniel’s mother, called on the public to help locate a fourth suspect.

According to the investigation, the three suspects were traveling in a Skoda vehicle when they spotted Aslan riding a scooter. They pursued him to the home of his relatives, where he told those present about the chase. When he went outside to check if the car was still there, he was shot.

During the investigation, police found a hat with traces of gunfire near one of the suspects’ homes, which matched his DNA. A shirt belonging to the same suspect was also recovered with gunshot residue. Additionally, 9mm shell casings and vehicle remains linked to the murder were discovered.

About a day later, police received a report of a white Skoda set on fire in a dirt parking lot in the city. The investigation revealed that one suspect approached Moshe Amos and offered him 5,000 shekels to burn the car, which he then ignited using an accelerant.

Investigators noted that in his final moments, Aslan managed to say, “They shot me from a white Skoda.” A senior officer stated, “This statement gave us a clear investigative lead regarding the perpetrators of the murder.”

Deputy Commissioner Eyal Harari, head of the Northern District Central Unit, commented on the indictment: “We have concluded the investigation into the very serious murder of Daniel Aslan, which occurred at a birthday party in Tiberias with his relatives. After a covert investigation lasting about two months, we collected evidence and successfully traced the criminals.

“On July 27, we began an open investigation, arrested the suspects, and after a complex and extensive investigation lasting over forty days, we are completing the case with a full resolution and the filing of a serious indictment against the murderers. We will act against killers and solve murder cases to bring criminals to justice.”