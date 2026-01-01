The Supreme Court issued a conditional order to the state in petitions filed against the law that allows withholding funding from educational institutions and even the dismissal of teachers for expressing support for terrorism.

The order requires the state to respond by the end of April 2026, and to clarify why the law initiated by MK Tzvika Fogel of the Otzma Yehudit party should not be repealed.

The law enacted at MK Fogel's initiative is intended to address manifestations of incitement and support for terrorism in educational institutions, and grants the Education Minister the authority to withhold funding from schools found to contain pro-terror content. In addition, it allows the dismissal of teachers for similar reasons - even without a prior hearing.

The petitions were filed by a group of teachers and by the Higher Arab Monitoring Committee.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said in response to the issuance of the order, "The issuance of a conditional order against a law proposed by MK Tzvika Fogel whose aim is to prevent incitement and support for terrorism in the education system is a severe moral distortion. The Supreme Court is giving cover to support for terrorism, it lost the right path long ago. We will continue to stand behind the law that protects the children of Israel and their future, without blinking and without apologizing."

MK Fogel, responded, "The Supreme Court is again acting to annul a law that protects the citizens of Israel. This time, it is the law I initiated to remove pro-terror teachers from schools. It cannot be that someone who incites against the state will continue to teach. 35 students exposed to incitement are a potential 35 ticking bombs. I will not give up. The law must remain."