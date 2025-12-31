Justice Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Yariv Levin on Wednesday sent an official letter to the Director of the Courts, Judge Tzahi Ouziel, demanding the cancellation of a planned conference at the Supreme Court.

In his letter, Levin pointed out that the event is clearly political in nature, and therefore cannot be held within the walls of a judicial institution.

According to the letter, the conference is expected to include the participation of former Supreme Court President Esther Hayut and current President Yitzhak Amit, under the title "Education for Democracy." Among the selected speakers are Dr. Uki Maroshek, CEO of the "Adam" seminar, and Professor Asa Kasher.

Levin noted that neither of them is part of the judicial system, adding that in his opinion, both are clearly identified with the radical left. He referred to statements made by Maroshek in her activities with left-wing organizations, as well as remarks by Professor Kasher, which he called "racist and inciting," and which include statements against the haredi community.

"If the judges wish to promote political agendas, they are not permitted to do so using public resources and the Supreme Court building," Levin wrote.

"It is time to understand that the Supreme Court is not an inheritance belonging to a handful of its judges, but is a public institution belonging to all citizens of Israel."

Levin also demanded to know the cost of the conference, if it is funded by public money, and emphasized the need for balanced events without a political agenda, where a variety of opinions will be heard.