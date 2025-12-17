Amid growing warnings of potential attacks on Israeli and Jewish targets worldwide, Arutz Sheva - Israel National News spoke with Yossi Amrusi, a former senior Israel Security Agency (ISA) official who served as regional security director for Asia and the Pacific and now researches national security at the Misgav Institute.

Amrusi emphasized the need to distinguish between Israeli diplomatic missions and other Jewish institutions abroad. “Embassies and consulates are official Israeli facilities and are secured by Israeli personnel sent by the Foreign Ministry,” he explained. “In contrast, Jewish institutions such as Chabad houses, synagogues, and museums are not official Israeli entities, and their security is primarily the responsibility of the host country. Israeli missions may assist, but the main responsibility lies with local police and security forces.”

According to Amrusi, the level of cooperation varies significantly from country to country. “Some states take the threat very seriously. They understand that an attack on their soil would damage tourism and national stability, so they work closely with us and provide meaningful assistance,” he said. Other countries, however, fail to grasp the broader implications of terrorism and therefore do not cooperate effectively with Israeli missions.

Drawing on his experience as head of security in Nairobi, Amrusi recalled receiving helicopters and armored vehicles from local authorities. “The local security forces understood the threat and assisted us accordingly,” he said, noting that such cooperation operates under formal agreements between Israel and the host country, managed by Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

Addressing preparedness for Jewish community events, Amrusi explained that institutions must work closely with local law enforcement. “If a Chabad house is organizing an event, it should approach the police, request permits for security personnel, and ask for additional officers,” he said. “A proper security plan requires a thorough site assessment, an understanding of potential attack methods, and coordination on guard placement, cameras, metal detectors, and screening procedures.”

Referring to the deadly attack in Australia, Amrusi said that additional preventive measures could have been taken. “Placing a guard or police officer on the bridge overlooking the event area could have prevented the attackers from positioning themselves there.”

He noted that security failures often stem from either a lack of professional capability or a lack of awareness. “Many countries live in a calmer reality and do not fully understand the complexity of the threat,” he said. To address this, Amrusi stressed the importance of ongoing engagement with local security agencies. “They must understand that an attack on Israelis affects their entire country-for example, an airport attack damages the whole aviation system. Once they understand this, they usually cooperate and provide assistance.”

On the balance between visible and undercover security, Amrusi said both approaches have advantages. “Undercover security personnel are armed and can respond quickly and efficiently, even if they lack the deterrent effect of a visible presence. In practice, a combination of both is necessary.”

Amrusi also warned against complacency. “Routine is the greatest enemy of security,” he said. “Attackers study patterns. To counter this, institutions must break routine and avoid doing things the same way year after year.”

He highlighted the importance of discretion in publicizing events. “You don’t advertise a synagogue event on billboards or public platforms,” he said. “Invitations should be shared through closed WhatsApp groups or directly with invited participants to limit the information available to hostile actors.”

Acknowledging that total prevention is impossible, Amrusi said, “There is no such thing as 100 percent security. An attack can happen anywhere at any time. But avoiding social media publicity and using direct communication makes it much harder for attackers to gather intelligence.”

Addressing criticism of Australian authorities following the massacre, Amrusi said the broader environment cannot be ignored. “When the government recognizes a Palestinian state, synagogues and Jewish kindergartens are attacked, reports document hundreds of thousands of antisemitic posts, and weekly anti-Israel demonstrations are allowed to proceed unchecked, perpetrators may feel emboldened,” he said. “These trends must be addressed decisively by law enforcement and government authorities.”