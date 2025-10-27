Defense Minister Israel Katz on Monday approved the IDF’s recommendation not to extend the “special situation on the home front,” which has been in effect in southern Israel and is set to expire on Tuesday.

This marks the first time the status is being lifted since the outbreak of the war on October 7. The decision will take effect starting Tuesday.

“I have decided to adopt the IDF’s recommendation and, for the first time since October 7, remove the special status on the home front,” Katz stated.

“This decision reflects the new security reality in southern Israel, achieved thanks to the determined and powerful actions of our brave soldiers over the past two years against the Hamas terror organization.”

Katz added, “Alongside returning all of the deceased hostages, we are fully committed to achieving all defined war objectives, chief among them the disarmament of Hamas and the demilitarization of Gaza. We will continue to act with strength and responsibility to ensure the security of Israel’s citizens across all its borders.”