MK Gilad Kariv (The Democrats) has been summoned for questioning under caution next week on suspicion of leaking classified protocols from the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Channel 12 News reported on Thursday evening.

Sources close to Kariv claimed that "unlike Knesset members who scorn the rule of law, MK Kariv intends to appear for the investigation and respect any decision made by the State Attorney’s Office and law enforcement authorities."

The date of the questioning was set in coordination with Kariv. Last week, the State Attorney and the Attorney General informed the police of their consent to summon the Knesset member for questioning.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana had demanded the opening of the investigation, following an inquiry he conducted with one of the Knesset officers.

"Any investigation will show that there is nothing to the political complaint by MK Ohana, as I have never harmed the security of the state," Kariv responded. "While one of the most serious security scandals since the establishment of the state is unfolding, the Likud, with the help of its poison machine, is searching for a shred of a small story to cling to and incite against the Israeli opposition."