MK Gilad Kariv (Labor) was violently pushed by a police officer during a demonstration on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv on Saturday night.

Kariv’s office stated that he was pushed after demanding clarification from the police officers and a clear answer to the question: By virtue of which provision of the law was the equipment of the demonstrators confiscated?

In addition, the office claimed, loudspeakers were used against Kariv, his team members and other demonstrators, in clear violation of the procedures.

"When the police use violence against members of the Knesset, one can only guess what kind of violence is directed at the demonstrators. After all our appeals to the top of the police regarding protest rights have not been answered in recent weeks, we expect the immediate intervention of the Attorney General," said Kariv.

The Israel Police stated. “This evening, during the handling of a violation of the order that took place near the Kirya compound in Tel Aviv, an MK arrived and got close to one of the police officers while pushing him with his body."

“The officer, who did not recognize him as a member of the Knesset, in response shoved the MK in order to distance him.”

“The Israel Police calls on all those participating in the protests in this sensitive and complex period, to show responsibility and obey the instructions of the police officers who are on the ground in order to secure the demonstrators and maintain their safety.”

Police arrested seven protesters suspected of disrupting the public order and blocking the southbound Ayalon Highway near the Hashalom Interchange, including by lighting bonfires on the roads.

The officers also issued citations to five additional protesters, each for 1,000 shekels.