The State Prosecutor's Office on Sunday morning filed an indictment with the Central District Juvenile Court against a Jewish minor, accusing him of participating in a "rampage of destruction and devastation in Samaria motivated by nationalist motives."

According to the indictment, the defendant acted alongside dozens of other rioters near the village of Beit Lid in Samaria, engaging in severe nationalist-motivated violence against people and property.

The minor and the group allegedly arrived at a logistics compound near the village with their faces covered and armed with clubs, stones, and flammable materials. When Palestinian Authority (PA) Arab workers fled into a building, the group attempted to break in, setting fire to four trucks and two private vehicles. Windows were smashed, and damage was caused to security cameras and the structure itself.

The rioters then moved to another area, where they torched a truck and two additional vehicles, shattered windows, and damaged buildings and a water tank.

Later, they threw stones at a nearby Bedouin encampment and violently assaulted three PA Arabs, two of whom suffered skull fractures from blows to the head.

The brigade commander in the area identified the minor and two others and began pursuing them. The three were arrested, but while they were being transferred in a military vehicle, rioters managed to free two of them. The minor remained in custody after several failed escape attempts, during which he was apprehended by soldiers.

The indictment charges the teen with multiple offenses, including arson for terror purposes, aggravated intentional assault, malicious damage, and attempted serious harm, all allegedly committed with a clear nationalist and terror-related motive.