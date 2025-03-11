U.S. President Donald Trump announced today (Tuesday) that he will buy a Tesla car in support of the company's owner, Elon Musk, whose company stock has lost 45% since the beginning of the year.

The decline in Tesla's stock is happening against the backdrop of Musk's involvement in the new American government and his attempts to intervene in the internal politics of several European countries.

Trump announced that he will buy a Tesla car "in the morning" to "express confidence and support for Elon Musk, who is a great American".

The American president did not specify which model of the company he intends to purchase.

Trump commented on the promise on Truth Social: "To Republicans, Conservatives, and all great Americans, Elon Musk is “putting it on the line” in order to help our Nation, and he is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! But the Radical Left Lunatics, as they often do, are trying to illegally and collusively boycott Tesla, one of the World’s great automakers, and Elon’s “baby,” in order to attack and do harm to Elon, and everything he stands for. They tried to do it to me at the 2024 Presidential Ballot Box, but how did that work out? In any event, I’m going to buy a brand new Tesla tomorrow morning as a show of confidence and support for Elon Musk, a truly great American. Why should he be punished for putting his tremendous skills to work in order to help MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN???"