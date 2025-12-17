MK Ohad Tal, Chair of the Israel-Australia Parliamentary Friendship Group, delivered a fiery speech in the Knesset plenum this morning. During a plenary debate about the terror attack in Sydney this past Sunday, MK Tal criticized the Australian government's policies toward Israel.

"When you support terror, do not be surprised when you get terror in your backyard. When you justify Hamas terror in Israel’s south, you incentivize terror against Jews in Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth," said MK Tal.

"Only recently, Australian Prime Minister Albanese proudly declared that his country recognizes a so-called 'State of Palestine.' What message does this send to radical Islamist forces, when after October 7th, you recognize a Palestinian state?!"

MK Tal noted the Australian government's neglect concerning antisemitic protests and online messaging, and also mentioned the continuous attacks on synagogues and Jewish institutions, which have not been dealt with properly by the authorities. He called on the government to change its path "before it's too late" for victims of future terror attacks.

MK Tal concluded by highlighting the Jewish tradition and ethos, especially during Hanukkah, to "emerge from the darkness, and continue to light the flame of truth, of morality, and of redemption for the entire world."