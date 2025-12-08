Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded tonight (Monday) in the Knesset plenary to the opposition's claims during the 40-signature debate titled, "The Collapse of Israel's International Standing."

"The opposition is detached from reality; the State of Israel is the strongest power in the Middle East," Netanyahu began. "I have scheduled a meeting soon with the Prime Minister of India, at the end of the month I will travel to the United States, and we have a dialogue with another power, Russia. I speak to Putin regularly, and this conversation has significant meaning in preserving security interests, including on our northern border," he added.

He continued, "I am about to meet with President Trump for the sixth time since he entered the White House - more than any other leader in the world. Before every meeting, there’s a regular ritual: You cry that there is 'collision' and 'arm twisting,' and every time, you’re disappointed again."

Netanyahu criticized the opposition’s handling and claimed they are being exploited by anti-Israeli forces. "The antisemites of the world spread things that are said in this house."

"The first quarter of this century was marked by an Islamic threat to the West. We are the hope in this struggle," Netanyahu said.

The Prime Minister addressed the opposition's claims that he has not fought Hamas. "Will you deal with Hamas? Really. For every action in the war, you said 'no'."

He also mocked opposition members who repeatedly interrupted his speech. "You need to understand the opposition; they are under pressure that they won't be in the next Knesset. Whoever shouts louder will be in four realistic spots that will enter. The question is, does Yesh Atid have a future? You need to understand their pressure," Netanyahu said. MK Meirav Ben Ari called out to Netanyahu, "Then let's see you go to elections."