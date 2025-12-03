Today (Wednesday), at a formal ceremony at the German Air Force base near Berlin, the Israeli Ministry of Defense (IMOD) handed over the first operational Arrow 3 system to the German Army. This marks a significant step in implementing the defense export contract signed between the two nations approximately two years ago and is considered the largest defense export deal in Israel's history.

The Arrow 3 system, which is expected to protect Germany’s skies, has demonstrated impressive operational capabilities during the war with hundreds of successful interceptions. It is jointly developed and produced by the IMOD’s DDR&D and the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA). Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) serves as the prime contractor for developing the system's radar, interceptors, and detection systems. Elbit Systems developed the command and control system. Tomer, a government-owned company, and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems are key subcontractors for the development and production of the Arrow 3 interceptor.

The Israeli delegation, headed by the IMOD Director General Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram, included Israel's Ambassador to Germany, Ron Prosor; Head of the IMOD’s Directorate of Defense Research & Development (DDR&D), Brig. Gen. (Res.) Dr. Daniel Gold, Head of the IMOD’s Policy & Pol-Mil Bureau, Brig. Gen. (Res.) Dror Shalom, Director of the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) within the DDR&D, Moshe Patel, and other senior officials.

IMOD Director General Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram stated at the handover ceremony: "As a second-generation Holocaust survivor, I stand here deeply moved because a ballistic missile defense system, developed by the finest Jewish minds in Israel's aerospace industry, out of our existential necessity, will now help defend Germany.

"We Israelis, descendants of Holocaust survivors, want to see Germany strong and prosperous, proud and leading in Europe and throughout the world. We deeply appreciate that Israeli systems are part of Germany's renewed force build-up. Today's handover marks only the beginning for Israel and Germany. Our cooperation will strengthen and deepen - whether in the air, on land, or in space.

"I commend the decision to lift the German weapons embargo on various defense components. Such an embargo should never have been imposed against Germany's ally that is fighting murderous Islamist terrorism, whether it comes from Iran's theocratic regime or from Hamas in Gaza. When Israel acts against nuclear threats, ballistic missiles, and terrorism, we are not only defending ourselves - we are protecting the entire Western world. We are doing the hard work, sometimes the 'dirty work,' that the entire world should be doing. We will not allow new threats to emerge!" Baram said.

Israel's Ambassador to Germany, Ron Prosor, stated: "This year marks 60 years of diplomatic relations between Israel and Germany. Our partnership is strategic, and Germany is Israel's most important ally in Europe. Today, we mark another milestone in this relationship. Who could have imagined that only 80 years after the liberation of Auschwitz, the Jewish state, through the technologies it develops, would help defend not only Germany but all of Europe. My family, who fled Germany on the eve of the Holocaust, could never have foreseen this."

Head of the IMOD’s DDR&D, Brig. Gen. (Res.) Dr. Daniel Gold, stated: “The Arrow system has protected the State of Israel at high percentages over the past two years, saving lives and preventing damage to bodies and property, enabling the IDF to carry out its missions. We are sharing this capability with Germany. The close cooperation throughout the project between German and Israeli partners has strengthened relations, enabled mutual learning, and allowed us to adapt to the challenges the enemy develops in parallel.”

IAI President and CEO, Boaz Levy, stated: “The delivery of the Arrow 3 system to Germany marks a moment of profound national and historical significance. While the world is closely watching the growing threat of ballistic missiles, in the last couple of years, Israel intercepted hundreds of ballistic missiles launched from Iran and Yemen. Throughout these attacks, the Arrow system operated with exceptional precision and demonstrated its ability to counter massive and complex barrages.

"Today, Germany is receiving one of the most advanced defense systems in the world, which also boasts proven operational experience from lessons learned over many years. Behind this achievement stand the employees of IAI, who, for over two years, since the outbreak of the war, have worked tirelessly to deliver Germany’s defense system on time, while meeting the demands of Israel’s defense establishment in safeguarding our homeland.

"This is Israeli technology at its best: a system that protects extended territories, operates outside the atmosphere, and provides a defensive envelope capable of intercepting long-range and complex threats. On this day, as representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the IAI delegation stand on German soil to mark the system’s delivery, we are filled with immense pride not only for ourselves, but for all the citizens of Israel, stemming from our ability to provide cutting-edge technology and strategic protection to the citizens of the free world.”

Director of the IMDO, Moshe Patel, stated: “Today is a historic day for Germany and Israel. The handover of the first operational capability of the Arrow 3 system to Germany marks a significant milestone in Germany's air defense posture, providing it with a reliable and proven capability to defend against ballistic missiles. The Arrow 3 project for Germany continues to strengthen our close cooperation with our German partners. Together we ensure Germany's missile defense capability and the security of its citizens.”