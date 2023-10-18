The Kahal Adass Jisroel synagogue in the German capital of Berlin was firebombed this morning (Wednesday) as the city sees a sharp rise in antisemitic incidents in the wake of the Hamas-started war against Israel.

“Unknown persons threw two Molotov cocktails from the street,” synagogue representatives wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Police confirmed that two Molotov Cocktails were thrown at the synagogue by two assailants. The incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

No one was injured in the firebombing, which occurred before 4 am.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who visited Israel yesterday (Tuesday) to demonstrate his solidarity with the Jewish State following Hamas' massacre of over 1,400 Israelis on Simchat Torah, condemned the attack on the synagogue.

“We will never accept when attacks are carried out against Jewish institutions,” Scholz said.

The Chancellor also took to X and wrote: "Attacks against Jewish institutions, violent riots on our streets – this is inhumane, disgusting and cannot be tolerated. Anti-Semitism has no place in Germany.."

Germany’s leading Jewish organization, the Central Council of Jews said in a statement: “We are all shocked by this terrorist attack. Above all, the families from the neighborhood around the synagogue are shocked and unsettled. Words become deeds. Hamas’ ideology of extermination against everything Jewish is also having an effect in Germany.”