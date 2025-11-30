Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) launched its new youth organization Saturday in Giessen, as tens of thousands of protesters converged on the city, some clashing with police, reported the Associated Press.

The party convention began more than two hours late after demonstrators blocked roads, delaying delegates. Police reported stones thrown at officers, prompting the use of pepper spray. Water cannons were deployed twice to disperse groups attempting to break through barriers near the convention center.

Authorities said up to 5,000 officers were deployed, with more than 25,000 demonstrators present. Ten officers were slightly injured. While much of the protest remained peaceful, AfD leaders condemned the unrest.

“What is being done out there - dear left-wingers, dear extremists, you need to look at yourselves - is something that is deeply undemocratic,” co-leader Alice Weidel said. She added that one AfD lawmaker was attacked; police confirmed a lawmaker was injured but gave no details.

The new youth wing, named Generation Germany, replaces the Young Alternative, which was dissolved in March after AfD cut ties . Unlike its predecessor, the party will exercise closer oversight. The statute was approved Saturday, opening membership to all under 36.

AfD finished second in February’s national election with over 20% of the vote, making it the largest opposition party. Mainstream parties continue to refuse cooperation, but AfD has risen in polls as Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s coalition struggles.

Germany’s domestic intelligence agency had classified the Young Alternative as a proven extremist group, later extending the designation to AfD itself before suspending it pending legal challenge.

AfD, which was formed in 2013, entered Germany’s national parliament with 12.6% of the vote in 2017.

The party has a history of controversial statements, particularly surrounding the Holocaust. The party’s leader, Björn Höcke, caused a firestorm in February of 2017 when he suggested that Germany should end its decades-long tradition of acknowledging and atoning for its Nazi past.

AfD chairman Alexander Gauland in 2018 described the Nazi period as a mere "speck of bird poo in over 1,000 years of successful German history".

He had previously asserted, however, that Jews should not fear the strong election showing by AfD and indicated that he was ready to meet with German Jewish leaders “at any time.”

Five German states hold elections next year, including two in the east where AfD is strongest.