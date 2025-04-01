Family members belonging to a local clan in Deir al-Balah in the Gaza Strip executed a Hamas police officer who was alleged to have shot and killed a member of the clan.

The execution was documented in a video that has caused an outroar in the Gaza Strip, following the recent mass demonstrations against Hamas and the execution of several demonstrators by Hamas.

The murderous Hamas movement issued a statement on behalf of "Clans and Families in Deir al-Balah," condemning the "treacherous" execution of a Palestinian policeman who, according to Hamas, "fulfilled his national duty to provide humanitarian aid and flour to civilians who are suffering the difficult circumstances in which our Palestinian people find themselves."

According to the statement, a police force fired in the air as a warning to ensure the safe distribution of humanitarian aid, and a local resident was wounded by gunfire and later died of his wounds.

The statement calls on the public in the Gaza Strip to act with restraint and not to be dragged into chaos, stressing that the criminals will not escape punishment.