Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett registered a party today (Tuesday) under the temporary name "Bennett 2026."

Bennett's representative stated that "if and when it is decided to actually run in the elections, an announcement will be made on the matter."

Bennett is aiming to run in the next Knesset elections and has already surrounded himself with a number of advisors to assist him in doing so. Among other things, he is supported by favorable polls that predict that a party under his leadership would win more than 20 seats, most of which would come from the center-left bloc.

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid said in response to the move, "Congratulations to Naftali Bennett on establishing his new party. Israel needs a good government."

National Unity party leader Benny Gantz said, "Congratulations to Naftali Bennett on registering the new party and best of luck to him."