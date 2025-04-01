Israeli forces have arrested a Hamas terrorist named Karadi Hassan, a resident of Kutzra, was arrested at Migdalim junction.

Hassan was arrested after threatening to kill the head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan.

This is the sixth terrorist arrested due to intentions or threats to harm Dagan, who is considered as the most threatened leader in the State of Israel and has been secured consistently for the past three years due to terrorist threats from Fatah, Hamas, and Hezbollah, which have issued official statements calling for his assassination. The security around him includes personal security guards and additional protective measures.

Dagan responded this morning: "I thank the security forces involved. Jewish settlement will only grow and strengthen. We will never be afraid; this is our land - and we will win."