Samaria Regional Council Yossi Dagan expressed concern over international moves to recognize a Palestinian state while Hamas continues to rule Gaza and hold 48 hostages captive and claimed that the Prime Minister is not placing the issue of Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria on the agenda.

According to Dagan, only full sovereignty over all settlements and open areas in Judea and Samaria will prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state and ensure long-term security for Israel.

He referred to the “political tsunami” of recognition steps in the international arena, citing countries such as Spain, Ireland, Norway, France, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Portugal, Monaco, Luxembourg, Malta, and San Marino, which have recognized a Palestinian state.

“These developments require an immediate Israeli decision,” Dagan said. “It is very concerning that in the face of an expanding wave of international recognition, including at the UN General Assembly, the Prime Minister continues to wait instead of making a decisive move. This delay invites more international pressure and leaves Israel vulnerable.”

He added, “The reality is clear: anyone who continues to speak of establishing a Palestinian state or of limited sovereignty in blocs alone is effectively giving a gift to those who wish us harm. Only full sovereignty over all settlements and open areas in Judea and Samaria will prevent a repeat of the horrors of the October 7 massacre in central Israel, eliminate the hope of destroying the State of Israel, and secure Israel’s safety for generations.”

Dagan emphasized that sovereignty is not a political issue but a fundamental matter for the state: “Full sovereignty is not a political question—it is a national duty. Victory means only sovereignty. The Prime Minister must bring to the cabinet a decision on sovereignty over the settlements and open areas in Judea and Samaria. Sovereignty is the complete victory, and a map of sovereignty is what will prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state.

“All of Israel, and certainly I among them, stand behind the Prime Minister in his important mission this week to the United States. Our duty is to put sovereignty first. We are committed to sovereignty for the future of the State of Israel—it is both historical justice and national security,” Dagan said.