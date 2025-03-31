The Israeli political party Hadash is planning to hold an event at its local branch in Haifa, during which the film "Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone" will be screened.

The film, which was originally prepared for the BBC, was shelved after it emerged that its producer expressed support for Hamas's terrorist acts on October 7 and that it contained interviews with family members of senior Hamas terrorists.

Following the announcement of the screening, B'Tzalmo CEO Shai Glick wrote to the Israel Police and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, demanding that the screening be prevented.

In his letter, Glick stated that "screening a film of this type does not constitute legitimate artistic expression, but is rather a dangerous act of propaganda aimed at providing a platform for support for Hamas and the criminal acts of terrorism it has committed against Israeli citizens." He added that "this is a serious violation of the 2016 Anti-Terrorism Law, which explicitly states that providing a platform for glorifying a terrorist organization or someone who supports its actions is a criminal offense punishable by imprisonment."

Glick warned that if the Israel Police did not prevent the event, "the city's residents will come to the scene to stop the event with their bodies if it is not canceled." In his letter, he noted that Haifa had recently experienced a rise in "extreme Palestinian nationalism," including demonstrations in which Hamas flags were raised and signs reading "Death to Zionism."

He said, "The screening itself constitutes an extremely serious event, and constitutes a violation of the 2016 Terrorism Law, which prohibits the glorification of terrorist operations and acts of terrorism."

The BBC apologized in February for what it called the "serious flaws" in the making of the documentary, which was produced by an independent company and was removed from the BBC’s online platform just five days after its broadcast.

The BBC had come under fire after online commentators pointed out that the documentary’s narrator was the son of Ayman al-Yazouri, the deputy minister of agriculture in Hamas' Gaza government.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that he was "concerned" by the documentary.