Hadash, an Israeli party made up of Arabs and Communists, in a publication in Arabic, accused Israel and the United States of toppling the regime of Bashar al-Assad, Channel 14 revealed.

"Israel's immediate conduct shows its long-term aspirations and those of its regional and global allies, starting with the Turkish regime, through the Arab reaction, and ending with the United States. This is the same US that for decades adopted and even funded fundamentalist terror gangs that work to destabilize the region. Now, there is a real danger that the US will fill a central role in running the Syrian state after the fall of Bashar al-Assad," an official party publication read.

Party President former MK Issam Makhoul wrote that "the unleashing of the terrorist organizations in Syria, with the announcement of the ceasefire in the Israeli terrorist war on Lebanon, is a conspiracy project driven by the imperialist, Zionist, Arab, and regional reactionism to overthrow Syria and tear it apart."

Tawfiq Kanaanah, a member of the party, wrote: "The US and the global Zionist movement have a new-old agenda that they have been working with all their might to achieve... and they create terror organizations that operate via proxy like ISIS, the al-Nusra Front, and other organizations that operate under Islamist slogans."