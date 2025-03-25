The Supreme Court this afternoon (Tuesday) rejected the position of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and ruled that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be able to interview candidates for the position of head of the Shin Bet (ISA).

However, the Supreme Court left in place the order that prevents the dismissal of the current Shin Bet chief, Ronen Bar, at this stage. The hearing on the petition against Bar's dismissal will be held on April 8.

Last night (Monday), Baharav-Miara argued that the process of appointing the next head of the Shin Bet should not begin until the Supreme Court has heard the petitions regarding Bar's dismissal.

The attorney general wrote to Netanyahu: "In light of the temporary order issued, it is not possible at this stage to hold the selection and interview processes for a new head of the service or to appoint an acting one."

She also noted that he insists that the required review be completed "regarding the Prime Minister's ability to deal with the issue, including promoting a new appointment as mentioned, given the concern for a conflict of interest."