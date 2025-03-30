The IDF announced that it has opened an investigation into the incident that occurred in southern Mount Hebron, where soldiers were recorded causing damage to property in the Palestinian Authority village of Jinba.

The incident began last Thursday, when two Jewish shepherds were injured in an attack by Palestinian Arabs. Following the event, a group of masked Jews entered the village of Jinba and allegedly attacked its residents.

Subsequently, an IDF force entered the village and arrested 22 Palestinian Arabs suspected of being involved in the attack. Most were released afterwards.

On the night between Friday and Saturday, IDF soldiers returned to the village. In social media videos, they appear to be damaging property, including vandalizing vehicles and entering a school without permission.

In an initial response, the IDF stated that this was to locate weaponry, and noted that the event is being investigated by the brigade commander. However, with the publication of the videos, it was decided to involve the commander of the Judea and Samaria Division and the Central Command in a more in-depth investigation.

The investigation focuses on the questions of whether the commanders exceeded their authority, and whether the soldiers acted contrary to orders in damaging the property of the village residents.