Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the allegations against the government in relation to the efforts to return the hostages still held in Gaza at the cabinet meeting today (Sunday).

"I am going to talk this morning about the three 'H's:' first of all Hamas, then Hezbollah and then the Houthis," the prime minister said at the start of his remarks.

Addressing the first 'H,' Hamas, Netanyahu claimed that "military pressure is working. It works because it acts simultaneously: on the one hand, it crushes Hamas' military and governmental capabilities, and on the other hand, it creates the conditions for the release of our hostages." He added that "last night the cabinet met and decided to increase the pressure, which was already being increased, in order to increase the crushing of Hamas and create the best conditions for the release of our hostages."

Netanyahu referred to "three false claims" directed at the government: "One - that we are not negotiating. Not true. We are conducting it [while Hamas is] under fire, and therefore it is also effective. We see that there are suddenly cracks" in Hamas's hardline positions.

He continued: "The second claim - that we are not ready to talk about the final stage. That is also not true, we are ready. Hamas will lay down its weapons. Its leaders will be allowed to leave Gaza. We will ensure general security in the Gaza Strip and enable the implementation of the Trump plan, the voluntary immigration plan. That is the plan. We do not hide it, we are ready to discuss it at any time."

On the third claim, that "we do not care about the hostages," Netanyahu said: "That is not true. Not for the ministers and ministers here who meet with the hostages every morning, not for me and my wife. In the past week, we met with four families and talked to four families. We talk in depth and feel their pain, which is immense. This claim - that we do not care - is an echo of Hamas propaganda. This is what Hamas puts in its propaganda films in order to create division within us, to create a false image."

"We are committed to returning the hostages, and we are working to return the hostages. To this day, the combination of military pressure and political pressure is the only thing that has returned the hostages, and not all the empty claims and slogans that I hear in the studios from the experts themselves," Netanyahu emphasized.

Addressing the Hezbollah threat to Israel's north, the Prime Minister said that "in Lebanon there is very firm enforcement, without compromise. This is the directive that I and the Minister of Defense and the Cabinet gave to the IDF, and the IDF is carrying it out in the best possible way." He added: "The State of Lebanon is responsible for what comes out of its territory, and it must ensure that it does not come out of its territory. No attacks against the State of Israel will come out of its territory."

Finally, Netanyahu addressed the recent American activity against the Houthis: "I greatly appreciate the action of the United States, our ally. They are dealing with them with great force. We are of course acting to defend ourselves, as happened recently. But the fact that the United States is entering there with great force is a big change."