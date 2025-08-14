The US Department of State stated on Thursday that the construction of Jewish houses in the area known as E1 between Jerusalem and Maaleh Adumim supports Israel's security and is in line with the administration's goals.

Asked project, which was officially announced in a ceremony earlier in the day, the State Department stated: "A stable West Bank keeps Israel secure and is in line with the Trump administration’s goal to achieve peace in the region.”

I24News analyst Amichai Stein noted that the is a "180-degree reversal compared to previous U.S. administrations’ statements, which warned against construction, ruled that it undermines the two-state idea, and more."

The plan, which connects Maaleh Adumim to Jerusalem and disrupts Arab territorial contiguity between Ramallah and Bethlehem, is viewed as a decisive move that buries the idea of a Palestinian state. From the perspective of the Palestinian Authority and the international community, this strategic area is considered essential for the establishment of a Palestinian state with its capital in eastern Jerusalem.

As part of the plan, the Tzipor Midbar neighborhood in Maaleh Adumim will receive an additional 3,515 housing units, bringing the total to 6,916 new units. This development is expected to double the city’s population, with approximately 35,000 new residents anticipated in the coming years.

Speaking to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News following the ceremony, Finance Minister and Minister in the Defense Ministry Bezalel Smotrich stated: "After 20 years of promises and diplomatic delays, and as we see the hypocrisy of the European nations, we understand how crazy it was to capitulate to them all these years."