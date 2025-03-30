Comedian Michael Rappaport spoke on Saturday evening at a rally of the hostages' families in Tel Aviv.

"This is my seventh time in Israel. Seven times since October 7. But I think you know that even when I’m not here, a piece of my heart lives here," he began.

"This fight for the hostages is deeply personal. Over the past 18 months, I’ve had the honor of getting to know so many of the families whose lives have been shattered by this war. And It’s impossible not to see my own family in them. When I met the families of Shlomo Mantzur and Oded Lifshitz, I thought of my grandfather. When I spoke with Or Levy’s brother, Michael, I saw my own brother. And when Rachel and Jon told me about their son Hersh, I couldn’t help but imagine my own young adult sons."

Seeing his own family in the hostages made him make their fight his own as well. "When Noa Argamani was rescued, I celebrated with all of you. And when Naama, Agam, Liri, Karina, and Daniela finally came home, it felt like a weight lifted off all of our shoulders. And the examples go on and on. The names and faces of the hostages - people I have never met -have come to feel like family. And family fights for family. Bringing the hostages home is the mission of our lifetime."

Rappaport said that he cared because nothing else made sense: "People ask me why this has become my cause — why I care so deeply. And to be honest – it’s such a stupid question. On October 7, I watched innocent people — babies, grandparents, sons, daughters — ripped from their homes. And then I watched the world turn its back on them. I saw people go out to the streets to support the terrorists and not the hostages. In New York City where I live, I watched Jewish kids get harassed and attacked simply because they were Jewish. Evil is alive in this world. And let me say this clearly - evil spreads when good people stay silent. So I won’t be silent."

He addressed the hostages and their families directly. "To the hostages still held in Gaza, and to their families: I know you feel forgotten. I know you feel abandoned. But I give you my word — I have not forgotten you. I will not forget you. I won’t stop speaking about you and praying for you. And I’m not going anywhere."

Rappaort ended with a call to the Trump administration. "Now I want to say something to President Trump. (And don’t worry - it’s all kosher.) President Trump — before you even stepped foot in the White House, you negotiated the release of dozens of hostages. You showed the world that it could be done. And as an American, I was proud. But the job is not done. There are still 59 hostages in Gaza. I know it’s complicated. I know it’s messy. I know there are a lot of things on your plate. But I believe you can make it happen. And it must happen. Because nothing – nothing - matters more than bringing them home."