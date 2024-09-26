Media personalities Sid Rosenberg and Michael Rapaport will join Scott M. Feltman, Executive Vice President of One Israel Fund, for a visit to Israel the week of October 7th. The trip, which includes visits to the southern region and Judea and Samaria, holds special significance as the group will tour key historical sites while reflecting on Israel's enduring challenges.

Sid Rosenberg, the host of the Sid & Friends in the Morning show on 77 WABC Radio, is a long-time advocate for Israel and a leading voice in pro-Israel media. Throughout the trip, Rosenberg will be broadcasting live from key locations, including the Gaza border communities on the anniversary of the attack, allowing listeners worldwide to tune in and experience this momentous journey in real-time.

“To be in Israel on a date marked by so much pain and loss will be deeply moving. It’s a reminder of the constant challenges this nation faces,” said Rosenberg. “I feel a deep responsibility to stand with the Jewish people, especially on this day, and I deeply appreciate the critical work One Israel Fund does to secure the Biblical Heartland, particularly in times like these.”

The itinerary includes visits to historic and culturally significant sites such as Shiloh and the Jordan Valley, where Rosenberg and Rapaport will explore the foundational roots of the Jewish people. The trip will provide them with a deeper understanding of Israel's culture, history, and the modern-day challenges it faces.

Michael Rapaport, the actor and comedian, has been a passionate voice for Israel since October 7th, using his platform on social media to express his solidarity. “I’ve always been proud of my Jewish roots, and this trip will allow me to connect with them on a more profound level,” said Rapaport. “Walking through the Biblical Heartland, where the story of the Jewish people began, will be an unforgettable experience. I’m incredibly grateful to Scott and One Israel Fund for the opportunity to witness firsthand the vital work being done to support these communities and meet the residents.”

The trip will also serve as a prelude to One Israel Fund’s upcoming 30th Anniversary Gala Dinner, where both Rosenberg and Rapaport will play key roles. Rapaport will serve as Master of Ceremonies, while Sid and his wife, Danielle, will be honored with the Maginei Yisrael (Shields of Israel) Award.

“This trip is just the beginning,” Rapaport added. “The Gala will be an incredible opportunity to reflect on all we’ve experienced and help ensure that One Israel Fund continues its vital work for many years to come. I am truly honored to be a part of such an amazing organization.”