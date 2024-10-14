American actor and comedian Michael Rapaport toured Samaria with the One Israel Fund.

The Hollywood star toured the communities and met with Samaria Council Head Yossi Dagan for an in-depth briefing.

Dagan told Rapaport about the situation in the region and the struggle against terror and explained Samaria's importance in protecting the country and the Palestinian Arab's wish to carry out another massacre in Israel.

The two discussed the delegitimization campaign against Israel in general and Judea and Samaria in particular.

"Thank you for your partnership and your support. These days, we can see, of all the people in the world, who takes the right side of history, and you choose the right side of history. The Jewish people in Judea and Samaria appreciate you. Together we will win."

The meeting was also attended by the CEO of the Samaria Film Fund Ester Aloush. During the meeting, the three spoke of the importance of producing films in Samaria and the importance of distributing them to the international community.

Dagan and Aloush also told the actor about the Samaria Film Fund activities, its support of over 100 films, and the films' success in Israeli cinema. Rapaport congratulated the fund and said that Samaria "has so many stories to tell."

Following the meeting, Rapaport stated: "I had an incredible, really special day today getting to see, to know, to talk to the people of Samaria and I can't wait to come back. I'm sending love, strength, and respect to all you guys and girls living out here. You guys are beautiful, special, totally unique people and I can't wait to come back to Samaria."