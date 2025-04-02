Jewish American actor Michael Rapaport, who is visiting Israel, gave an interview to i24NEWS in which he recalled his meeting with freed hostage Yarden Bibas.

“He is a unique, special person. What he went through and what his family went through is unprecedented,” said Rapaport, who added, “Meeting him was very emotional for me. I believe that Hashem doesn't give you more than you can take on, and I believe that through all of what he's been through, he's going to be okay. I believe that, especially after meeting him.”

Asked whether he is still angry over the silence in the media and in Hollywood about what is going on in Israel, Rapaport replied, “I'm more angry now than I was yesterday about the silence, the hypocrisy, the idiocy, the stupidity, the lack of empathy, the lack of learning, the lack of wanting to educate yourself on the facts. We've had 540 plus days to educate yourself on the situation, and the hypocrisy in my business has been something that I'm still dealing with, because I don't have any other skill. I'm not a plumber, I'm not a basketball coach, I'm not a teacher, so this is what I do. It’s been frustrating.”

On the support of Jewish actors for Israel, he told i24NEWS, “I don't expect everybody to support the same way. There's different ways to support, but you have to support, because, you know, one of the most important things for me that I'm clear on is that if one Jew is suffering, we are all suffering. So there's no disconnect for me between Israeli Jews and Jews from New York City or Israeli Jews and Jewish people from California. We're together.”

Rapaport was asked about the pro-Palestinian Arab protests on US campuses and the fact that the Trump administration is taking steps against the protesters.

“Things have changed, and I hope they continue to change. And I think that if you are on a college visa or a green card, whether you're in school or not school, and you think and you have the audacity to tell Jewish people where they can go and where they can't go and you can celebrate and organize terrorist groups and support them, get out. You have the audacity to think you can do that, specifically in New York City, which is supposed to be the greatest city on earth. I mean, that Khalil Muhammad and them, I don't know anything, but I hope he never steps foot in New York City, he never eats a piece of New York City pizza, he never gets to walk through Central Park ever again,” he told i24NEWS.

Asked what his message would be to the Israeli people, Rapaport replied, “I just want to say to the people of Israel and the Jews of Israel that, I can only speak for myself and my family, we are not going anywhere. We love you. We support you. I support you. I am one with you.”

He added, “I could just say my heart is with you and I will continue to fight on behalf of Jews. I will continue to fight on behalf of Israel, and it's a beautiful place with beautiful people, and it should be left alone. I think the world should try to leave Israel alone for the next 78 years and see how that goes.”