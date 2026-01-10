רוקדים עם נשקים שלופים דוברות המשטרה

Security forces on Friday night raided an event hall in the Arab village of Al-Eizariya, where a wedding was taking place, following identification and intelligence indicating the presence of illegal weapons at the site.

The operation was carried out by detectives from the Maaleh Adumim police station, together with Border Police fighters from Judea and Samaria and the Jerusalem Envelope unit.

Israel Police and Border Police forces who arrived at the location forced their way into the hall, detained those attending the celebration, and conducted a search. During the search, the forces located three weapons: two handguns - a Glock and a Jericho - and an M16 rifle.

Five suspects were arrested on suspicion of possessing weapons, and an additional suspect, the father of the groom, was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer.

During the operation, the forces were exposed to documentation from the celebration showing one of the suspects carrying a young child on his shoulders while the child was holding a handgun - a serious and unacceptable act posing a real danger to the lives of the child and those around him.

The six suspects, all residents of the Silwan neighborhood in Jerusalem, including the groom (22) and his father (42), were arrested and transferred for further questioning at the Ma’ale Adumim police station in the Gilad area of the Judea and Samaria District.

The suspects Credit: Police spokesperson

Israel Police said in a statement: “The Israel Police views with great severity the phenomenon of ‘celebratory’ gunfire at weddings and events in the Arab sector, and acts decisively to thwart and eradicate illegal shooting incidents that pose a real danger to human life and may lead to serious injuries and even fatalities."

"At the same time, Border Police fighters and Judea and Samaria District officers will continue to act resolutely and in full cooperation to locate and seize illegal weapons, prevent life-threatening offenses, and maintain public safety and public order."