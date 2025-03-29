An IDF bulldozer operating in the buffer area in central Gaza drove over an explosive device on Saturday.

No injuries were reported.

The IDF suspects that the incident was caused by antitank fire or an explosive device activated intentionally against IDF forces. Initially, it was suspected that the device was an old explosive device, and not one placed recently.

Following the blast, terrorists began firing mortars at IDF forces, who returned fire on the Gazan side of the border.

An IDF spokesperson said, "A short while ago, three mortars were fired toward IDF troops operating on the outskirts of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza. No IDF injuries were reported."

"In addition, an IDF D9 drove over an explosive in the area, no IDF injuries were reported."

Following the incident, IDF Arabic spokesman Avichay Adraee warned residents of several areas in Khan Yunis to evacuate.

"This is your last warning: Terror groups are resuming rocket launches near civilians. For your safety, you must move westwards immediately, towards the shelters in the Al Mawasi area.