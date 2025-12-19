פעילות כוחות צה״ל ביהודה ושומרון דובר צה"ל

IDF forces, Shin Bet and the Judea and Samaria District Police have been operating intensively in the Judea and Samaria sectors in recent days, as part of the effort to thwart terrorist infrastructures operating in the region.

As part of the operation, a terrorist who threw an explosive device at Paratrooper Brigade fighters operating in the Menashe sector was eliminated.

During the brigade's activities, additional terrorists who were part of a terrorist organization in Jenin were arrested. The arrests were made based on accurate intelligence information and with the assistance of special forces.

During the week, forces from the Etzion Brigade arrested terrorists who threw rocks at Israeli civilians. In addition, over NIS 30,000, defined as terrorist funds, a gun and additional weapons, were confiscated.

In the Ephraim Brigade, an operation to interrogate suspects was completed by fighters from the Egoz unit, and three wanted individuals were arrested in Tulkarm. The operation, carried out as part of the ongoing fighting against terrorist strongholds in northern Samaria.

In the Judea region, Border Guard forces operated under the command of the Judea Brigade and confiscated approximately 35 drones that were held illegally. At the same time, police forces confiscated a pistol, knives and a cartridge, under the intelligence guidance of the brigade.

The wanted individuals who were arrested, along with the seized weapons, were transferred for further processing by the Shin Bet and the Judea and Samaria District Police.