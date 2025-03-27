Brazil's Supreme Court justices unanimously ruled Wednesday to put former President Jair Bolsonaro on trial over allegations of an attempted coup following his 2022 election defeat, The Associated Press reported.

Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet has accused Bolsonaro and 33 associates of orchestrating a plan to unlawfully retain power, which allegedly included a plot to poison President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and assassinate a Supreme Court justice.

The court also determined that seven of Bolsonaro’s close allies must stand trial on five charges, including attempting to stage a coup, participation in an armed criminal organization, violent attempts to abolish democratic rule, destruction of state assets, and damaging heritage sites.

Bolsonaro has denied any wrongdoing, claiming he is the target of political persecution. His lawyer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

"It seems that there is something personal against me," Bolsonaro said after the ruling, according to AP. "The accusation is very serious and (is) unfounded."

If convicted of attempting a coup, Bolsonaro could face up to 12 years in prison, with additional charges potentially leading to a much longer sentence.

Prosecutors have blamed Bolsonaro's statements against the country's voting system for a violent invasion of the presidential palace, Congress and Supreme Court in January of 2023 by supporters angry about Bolsonaro’s electoral loss to da Silva.

In June of that year, a Brazilian court barred Bolsonaro from holding public office for eight years.