The Brazilian Supreme Court has ordered former President Jair Bolsonaro to serve house arrest, as he faces charges related to an alleged plot to overturn the results of the 2022 presidential election.

The decision, handed down by Justice Alexandre de Moraes on Monday, stems from Bolsonaro’s failure to comply with previous court restrictions, which included limitations on his use of social media and cell phones.

According to the court's ruling, cited by CNN, Bolsonaro recorded speeches intended to be posted on other users' social media accounts, which violated an order prohibiting the "exploitation of interviews or public or private speeches posted on third parties' social media." In the videos, Bolsonaro’s ankle monitor is visible, further defying the court's orders.

Bolsonaro will now serve his sentence at home, with strict conditions. He is prohibited from having visitors except for his attorneys and those authorized by the court. Additionally, Bolsonaro is forbidden from using a cell phone, either directly or through third parties.

The charges against Bolsonaro stem from an alleged coup plot aimed at preventing the inauguration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Brazilian prosecutors have blamed Bolsonaro's statements against the country's voting system for a violent invasion of the presidential palace, Congress and Supreme Court in January of 2023 by supporters angry about Bolsonaro’s electoral loss to da Silva.

In June of that year, a Brazilian court barred Bolsonaro from holding public office for eight years.

Prosecutors also allege that part of the plan involved an attempt to assassinate Lula, his vice president, and a Supreme Court minister.

Bolsonaro has vehemently denied any wrongdoing. His ally, US President Donald Trump, has also criticized the trial, calling it “politically motivated.”

Last week, Trump signed an executive order imposing a 50% tariff on Brazilian exports in response to the trial, threatening further measures if Brazil did not cease the proceedings against Bolsonaro.

In addition to the tariffs, the US has imposed sanctions on Justice Moraes, accusing him of "serious human rights violations" in relation to Bolsonaro’s trial. The US has also imposed visa restrictions on Moraes and other officials involved in the case.