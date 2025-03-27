Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar reiterated on Wednesday that while Israel remains committed to negotiating a ceasefire and hostage release deal with Hamas, it will not “wait forever.”

“Hamas, which insists on continuing to hold hostages and refuses to demilitarize the Gaza Strip, is pushing for the renewal of war in Gaza,” Sa’ar stated during a press conference in Jerusalem with Swedish counterpart Maria Malmer Stenergard.

The Foreign Minister made clear that Israel will not accept the ongoing threat posed by Hamas. “Israel will no longer tolerate the ongoing threat to its security and civilians from Gaza,” he stated.

Despite Israel’s recent renewal of military operations in Gaza, which Sa’ar described as “limited for now”, Israel is continuing diplomatic efforts aimed at extending the ceasefire and securing the hostages’ release. “But we will not wait forever,” he stressed.

Israel launched surprise strikes against terrorist targets in Gaza last week, following Hamas’ refusal to release more hostages and its rejection of US envoy Steve Witkoff’s proposal for a ceasefire.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters last week that President Donald Trump "fully supports" Israel's attack on the Gaza Strip.

Trump’s National Security Adviser, Mike Waltz, later similarly expressed support for Israel’s renewed military campaign against the Hamas terrorist organization.

“Israel has every right to defend its people from Hamas terrorists. The ceasefire would have been extended if Hamas released all remaining hostages. Instead, they chose war,” Waltz wrote on X.