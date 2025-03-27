Captivity survivors Omer Wenkert and Liam Or went to the beach together on Wednesday, fulfilling an agreement they made while held captive by Hamas.

Omer recounted that he met Liam on October 7 in Hamas’ tunnels, where they forged a promise to go to the beach together as soon as they were released. 483 days later, the two fulfilled the promise they had made in captivity.

Omer shared his feelings, writing, "Our big plan was that the moment we got out, we’d go to the beach. Liam was released as part of the first deal and asked me, ‘What do I do now?’ I smiled and told him, ‘Go to the beach.’ He insisted on waiting for me."

He added, "Today, 483 days later, our big moment has arrived." At the end of his remarks, he wished: "Now I’m waiting for my big moment with Evyatar [David] and Guy [Gilboa-Dalal]. I’m waiting for you at home, my brothers. Bring everyone home now."