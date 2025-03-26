Soldiers from Unit 636 acted on Wednesday evening to thwart an attempted rock-throwing attack near the Huwara Bypass road in Samaria.

During an ambush conducted by the force, lookouts identified a masked terrorist holding rocks, on his way to hurl them toward the road. Following the identification, the soldiers opened fire at the terrorist, neutralized him, and eliminated the threat.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit stated, "IDF forces will continue to operate defensively and offensively to ensure the safety of residents."

The road connects Tapuah Junction to the hilltop communities, bypassing the Palestinian Arab town of Huwara to the east. Until the central section of the road was opened in November 2023, Highway 60 passed through Huwara.

Earlier on Wednesday, a suspect in an attempted car-ramming attack that occurred on Tuesday near the Adumim Junction was arrested .

After an extensive pursuit carried out by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), IDF troops and police officers from the Judea and Samaria District, the forces were able to locate and arrest the terrorist in an open area near Azaria.

The suspect, a resident of Qalandia in his 30s, is suspected of having tried to run over two pedestrians who were near the Adumim Junction.