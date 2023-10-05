An attempted terrorist attack was thwarted thanks to the resourcefulness of a citizen: A resident of the Binyamin region who was traveling with his wife and four children on Wednesday evening encountered a large blockade made out of rocks near the community of Ma'ale Levona.

When the vehicle reached the blockade, Arab rioters blocked its path, pelted the family with rocks and threatened them. The resident shot at the rioters with his personal weapon and was thus able to rescue his family from the scene.

The governor of the Binyamin Regional Council, Israel Ganz, spoke with the resident and told him, "You acted as expected and required of every citizen in such a situation. You saved the lives of your wife and your four children. Well done for the correct conduct in such a situation."

At this stage, the road is blocked due to the activity of security forces to locate the rioters.

At the same time, the resident who carried out the shooting will be interrogated by the security forces. To this point, he has not been detained by the police.

Commenting on the incident, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said, “Earlier tonight, terrorists hurled rocks at vehicles belonging to Israeli civilians in the area of the town of Sinjil. An Israeli civilian was injured and did not need medical treatment. An Israeli civilian whose vehicle was damaged from rocks responded by firing into the air. IDF soldiers were dispatched to the scene.”

“A report regarding a Palestinian who was injured and evacuated by the Palestinian Red Crescent Society to receive medical treatment is being checked. The incident is under review,” the statement added.