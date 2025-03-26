Tufts University officials reported that an international student at the university has been detained by federal officials and had their visa revoked.

The university did not provide any more details other than that the student is a graduate student and that the arrest took place at an off-campus apartment building in Somerville, Massachusetts.

The Trump Administration has moved this month to arrest and deport foreign students involved in violence or illegal activity at anti-Israel protests on campuses.

Several current and former Columbia University students have been arrested and face deportation. Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil was detained by ICE ON March 8 as part of the Trump Administration’s effort to combat what it describes as antisemitic and “anti-American” campus protests. He previously served as a spokesperson for pro-Palestinian Arab demonstrators opposing Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that Yunseo Chung, a Columbia University student who participated in campus protests against Israel's military actions in Gaza and was arrested at one of those protests, cannot be detained while contesting orders for her deportation.

Badar Khan Suri, an Indian national who teaches and studies at Georgetown University, was arrested last week at his home in Rosslyn, Virginia, and told that his student visa had been revoked for allegedly spreading Hamas propaganda on social media.