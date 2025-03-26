A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that Yunseo Chung, a Columbia University student who participated in campus protests against Israel's military actions in Gaza, cannot be detained while contesting orders for her deportation, NBC News reported.

Chung, a 21-year-old permanent US resident, has been accused of engaging in political protest activities that the government claims warrant her removal. Her lawyers argue that the government's actions represent an unjust overreach, targeting her based on her political beliefs and constitutionally protected protest activities.

In a lawsuit filed Monday , her legal team sought to stop the deportation, describing it as part of a broader pattern of immigration enforcement against individuals involved in pro-Palestinian Arab protests. The lawsuit also notes that Chung’s detention came at the same time as the arrest of Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil .

"The government’s actions are an unprecedented and unjustifiable assault on First Amendment and other rights, one that cannot stand basic legal scrutiny," the lawsuit claims.

US District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald granted a temporary restraining order on Tuesday, preventing the government from detaining Chung during her immigration case.

According to the court order, Buchwald stated that the government had failed to provide sufficient evidence to justify its claims.

Chung, originally from South Korea, has lived in the US since she was seven years old. On March 5, she was arrested during a protest at Columbia University regarding alleged unfair punishments given to student protesters. She was issued a "desk appearance ticket" — a citation that many protesters received. The case is still pending in court.

Just days later, ICE officials signed a warrant for her arrest, and on March 9, agents visited her parents' home in search of her. On March 10, US Attorney Perry Carbone informed one of Chung’s lawyers that her visa had been "revoked." When the attorney pointed out that she holds a green card and doesn't need a visa, Carbone reportedly responded: "The Secretary of State has revoked that too," according to the lawsuit.

On March 13, Homeland Security agents executed search warrants at two Columbia residences, including Chung’s dorm. The searches were reportedly conducted in an attempt to find evidence related to Chung’s immigration status.

Chung's legal team asserts that the Secretary of State lacks the authority to revoke her permanent residency status unilaterally and that Carbone could not justify the government's actions.