The British Guardian on Monday morning reported that Israel is conducting widespread monitoring of the US and allied service members stationed at the new Civil Military Coordination Center (CMCC) in Kiryat Gat.

According to the report, conversations and meetings at the center are recorded both visibly and undercover.

According to the report, the commander of the American base, General Patrick Frank, summoned his Israeli counterpart for a meeting, stressing that "recording has to stop here."

It was also reported that personnel from other countries expressed concerns about Israel recording conversations taking place at the base, and some were asked to refrain from sharing sensitive information for fear that it could be "collected and exploited."

The US-led command center was established earlier this year as part of the process of overseeing the ceasefire, coordinating aid to Gaza, and discussing the future of the Gaza Strip.

The IDF responded: "The IDF is committed to the ceasefire process and is a partner in the various efforts within the CMCC. The IDF documents and summarizes meetings in which it participates in protocols, as any professional body with these characteristics does. This is done in an open and transparent manner. It should be noted that these are unclassified conversations."

The IDF further stated: "The claim that the IDF is spying on its partners in meetings it participates in is absurd. Any statement that casts doubt on the IDF's commitment to the success of the CMCC is baseless, has no source, and there is suspicion that it is meant to sabotage the success of the command and discredit the intentions of the participants who thus far have helped create better conditions for the future of the Gaza Strip."