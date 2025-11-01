The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States Armed Forces, General Dan Caine, visited Israel over the weekend as the official guest of IDF's Chief of the General Staff LTG Eyal Zamir.

During the visit, the General and the Chief of the General Staff held a joint situational assessment, during which they discussed regional challenges.

According to the IDF, the assessment focused "primarily on the situation in the Gaza Strip and future challenges in both nearby and distant arenas."

"The IDF places great importance on its relationship with the United States military and will continue to strengthen cooperation between the two militaries," read an IDF statement following the meeting.