Activists from the Im Tirtzu organization on Thursday morning arrived for an early-morning demonstration in Modi'in, opposite the home of former IDF Chief of Staff and former Defense minister Moshe Ya'alon.

The protest follows claims by Ya'alon that the IDF is carrying out an "ethnic cleansing" in Gaza.

Participating in the demonstration was Im Tirtzu Director General Matan Jerafi, who served over 250 days in the reserves since the start of the war, and Im Tirtzu spokesman Matan Asher, who served 180 days in the reserves since the start of the war.

The activists called on Ya'alon to "give up your rank, give up your budgetary pension, and go to Mount Herzl to beg forgiveness from the soldiers who fell."

Jerafi said, "The blood of my brothers calls out to me from the earth. Moshe Ya'alon hurt us, the soldiers, made us displeasurable to the world, and contributed greatly and decisively to the campaign of hatred and antisemitism against Israel. We cannot forgive him for what he has done. History will judge him as the one fueling the persecution of the soldiers at Hague."