Hundreds of Palestinian Arabs took to the streets in northern Gaza on Tuesday, voicing strong opposition to the Hamas terror group and calling for an end to the ongoing war with Israel, reported The Guardian.

The demonstration was reportedly the largest of its kind in the Strip since Hamas' brutal October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

Videos circulating on social media showed protesters—mostly men—gathered in Beit Lahia, chanting “Hamas out” and “Hamas terrorists.”

The protest erupted near the Indonesian hospital, just days after the IDF resumed its operations against Hamas following a temporary ceasefire.

Some demonstrators carried banners with messages such as “Stop the war” and “We want to live in peace.” Calls for the protest had reportedly been circulating on Telegram, encouraging civilians to take a stand.

“I don’t know who organized the protest,” one participant told AFP. “I took part to send a message on behalf of the people: Enough with the war,” he said, further claiming that “members of the Hamas security forces in civilian clothing [were] breaking up the protest.”

Another protester, identified only as Majdi, said the suffering of Gaza’s residents has reached a breaking point.

Additional footage showed demonstrators burning tires in Jabalia, with crowds chanting, “We want to eat.”

Past demonstrations against Hamas have been violently suppressed by the terror group, which has controlled Gaza since 2007.