Tahir al-Nunu, a senior official in Hamas's political bureau, was interviewed on Sunday by Al Jazeera in his first appearance since reports that he was one of the assassination targets in the strike in Doha, Qatar.

The interviewer asked Nunu whether Hamas expects developments following Minister Rubio's visit to Israel, and Nunu replied, "We do not expect anything new from Israel nor from this visit."

About the strike in Qatar, he said, "Netanyahu fired his missiles at any current possibility of the return of the hostages and a ceasefire."

"We tell Netanyahu: in light of this crime and terror that crossed all boundaries and reached Doha, in light of the attacks on residential towers in Gaza City and in light of the attempt to expel the residents of Gaza City - we will not be more cautious regarding the hostages," he said.

"Netanyahu is not interested in the hostages, and for him the hostages have no value in light of his policy toward the resistance, toward the Gaza Strip and toward the entire region. Netanyahu has turned his back on the issue of the hostages, and he wanted to send messages to the region about imposing new equations through the strike in Doha," Tahir accused.

"What Israel could do before this strike, it will not be able to do now. It wants to harm the entire region and therefore Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip must be stopped immediately," he concluded.